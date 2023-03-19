StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $160.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.