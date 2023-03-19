StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.
Verastem Price Performance
NASDAQ:VSTM remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
