StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.27.

Ventas Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -368.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

