StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
United States Antimony Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.