StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

