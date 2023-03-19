StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

