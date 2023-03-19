StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,971,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

