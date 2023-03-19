StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.64.
Ryanair Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
