StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.