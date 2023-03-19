StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.