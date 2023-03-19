StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PENN opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

