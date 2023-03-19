StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PC Connection Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $42.67 on Thursday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $198,191.31. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,487 shares of company stock worth $802,107. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

