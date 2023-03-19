StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.88.

PKG opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 132.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

