StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Outbrain (NYSE:OB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Outbrain Trading Down 2.4 %

Outbrain stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Outbrain has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.