StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

