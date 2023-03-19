StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.
Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
