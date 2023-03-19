StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95. National Bank has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Bank by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 104.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

