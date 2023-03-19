StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

