StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

