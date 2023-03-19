StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

