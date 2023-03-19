StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 676,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Matthews International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Matthews International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 143.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.