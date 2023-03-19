StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Matthews International Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:MATW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 676,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Matthews International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -37.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.
