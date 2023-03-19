StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MBUU traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 169,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,333. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

