StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

