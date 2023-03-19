StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Loews (NYSE:L)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE L traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 2,776,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,798. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

