StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 995,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,384. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

