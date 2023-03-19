StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of KGC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,594,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,998. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

