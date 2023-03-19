StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,716,000 after buying an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after buying an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $18,456,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

