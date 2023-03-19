StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

