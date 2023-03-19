StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE HUSA opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

