StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.