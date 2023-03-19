StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

