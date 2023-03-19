StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,674,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $59.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
