StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.4 %

HAL stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

