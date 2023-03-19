StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Genesco has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

