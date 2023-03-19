StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Genesco Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Genesco has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
