StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.