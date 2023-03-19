StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 427,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

