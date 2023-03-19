StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

