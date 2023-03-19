StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

