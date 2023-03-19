StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESEA. Univest Sec dropped their price target on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of ESEA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 70,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,473. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

