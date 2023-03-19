StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 1,622,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,049. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

