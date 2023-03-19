StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

