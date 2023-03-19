StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.