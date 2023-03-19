StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Stock Down 4.5 %

CMRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 857,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

