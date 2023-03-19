StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $14.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. 2,080,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,768. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

