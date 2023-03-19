StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,963,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in CGI by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

