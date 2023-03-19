StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of CGI stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
