StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

