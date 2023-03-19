StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.75.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

