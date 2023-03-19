StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.18.
Brinker International Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of EAT opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brinker International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
