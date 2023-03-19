StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

