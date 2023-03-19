StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
