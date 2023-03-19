StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

