StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $107.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

