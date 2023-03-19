StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:ARL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.