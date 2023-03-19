StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

